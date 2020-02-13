View all in Latest
Go

Over 200 arrests made by CT’s Rail Enforcement Unit in its first year

The unit was launched two years ago to tackle crime impacting Cape Town’s rail network.

Rail Enforcement Unit at Cape Town Station on 29 October 2018. Picture: EWN.
Rail Enforcement Unit at Cape Town Station on 29 October 2018. Picture: EWN.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 arrests were made by the Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) in its first year of deployment.

The unit was launched two years ago to tackle crime impacting Cape Town’s rail network. It compromised 100 officers and gave support to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) security.

The REU, now in its second year, arrested 238 suspects for a range of offences including assault, armed robbery, possession of drugs, and stolen property as well as malicious damage to property.

Almost 30,000 searches on trains and at platforms were carried out. These operations went beyond the tracks to scrapyards where more than 2,000 meters of stolen copper cable and almost 900 kilograms of metal were recovered.

Some of those arrested were successfully prosecuted.

