NICD: Spike in coronavirus infections in China likely to change in methodology

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

NICD: Spike in coronavirus infections in China likely to change in methodology

China reported a massive spike in the number of cases detected on Wednesday.

This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday said the additional 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China in the last 24 hours could be linked to the change in defining the virus.

Chinese authorities had moved to detect cases through new clinical methods. The death toll now stands at over 1,300.

How to track the coronavirus outbreak

China reported a massive spike in the number of cases detected on Wednesday.

Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD said: “Previously in China, they were reporting laboratory-confirmed cases that were diagnosed on a very specific test. Now it seems the Chinese have moved to what we call a clinical case definition, which is really signs and symptoms with an X-ray or radiologic evidence of infection.”

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA