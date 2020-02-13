Nedbank warns clients of potential impact in security breach

Over 200 arrests made by CT’s Rail Enforcement Unit in its first year
Local
The bank said it investigated a security issue that occurred at the premises of a service provider called Computer Facilities.
JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank is warning its clients of the potential impact of a data security breach.
The bank said it investigated a security issue that occurred at the premises of a service provider called Computer Facilities.
The institution said none of its systems or client bank accounts were compromised or at risk as a result of the incident. It said it secured and destroyed all Nedbank client information held by Computer Facilities.
As a precaution, the bank said Computer Facilities systems were disconnected from the internet.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.