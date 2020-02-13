Nedbank warns clients of potential impact in security breach

The bank said it investigated a security issue that occurred at the premises of a service provider called Computer Facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank is warning its clients of the potential impact of a data security breach.

The bank said it investigated a security issue that occurred at the premises of a service provider called Computer Facilities.

The institution said none of its systems or client bank accounts were compromised or at risk as a result of the incident. It said it secured and destroyed all Nedbank client information held by Computer Facilities.

As a precaution, the bank said Computer Facilities systems were disconnected from the internet.