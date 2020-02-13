Nedbank probing potential impact of data security breach

In a statement, Nedbank said none of its systems or client bank accounts had been compromised as a result of the issue at computer facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank is investigating the potential impact of a data security breach that occurred at the premises of a service provider that issued SMS and email marketing information on behalf of the bank.

In a statement on Thursday, Nedbank said none of its systems or client bank accounts had been compromised as a result of the issue at the Computer Facilities.

The financial institution said it had secured and destroyed all Nedbank client information held by the company.

"We regret the incident that occurred at the third-party service provider, namely Computer Facilities (Pty) Ltd and the matter is receiving our urgent attention. The safety and security of our clients' information is a top priority. We take our responsibility to protect our client information seriously and our immediate focus has been on securing all Nedbank client data. In addition to this, we are communicating directly with affected clients. We are also taking the necessary actions in close cooperation with the relevant regulators and authorities," Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says.

As a precaution, the bank said computer facilities systems had been disconnected from the internet.

It also said clients’ bank accounts had not been compromised in any way and clients had not suffered any financial loss.

"We share some non-sensitive information to provide you with the best services. Personal information of Nedbank clients was compromised. Names, ID numbers, physical addresses, phone numbers and/or email addresses were at risk," a statement from the bank read.

Nedbank has urged its customers not to take any further action other than continue to be vigilant.