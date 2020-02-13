Mbalula keeping tabs on probe into fatal Roodepoort train crash

One person was killed and five others hospitalised after a passenger train collided with a stationary goods locomotive near the Horizon station in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - As investigators probe the cause of the latest fatal train collision, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he is keeping close tabs on developments.

One person was killed and five others hospitalised after a passenger train collided with a stationary goods locomotive near the Horizon station in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Clean up operations are under way to make sure the tracks are cleared before any other train can use the line again.

The minister's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine has welcomed the investigations into this latest crash.

"Minister Mbalula has sent his condolences to the bereaved and has wished a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured. The minister has welcomed a police probe into this particular matter. he's also welcomed other investigative efforts that are running parallel."

The United National Transport Union has also criticised the Railway Safety Regulator for failing to ensure that Prasa trains comply with regulations.

Untu's Sonja Carstens said that just two weeks ago, the watchdog body extended Prasa's safety operating permit despite being aware that the rail infrastructure network was in a worrisome state.

"The United National Transport Union calls on the minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula, to dissolve the board of the Railway Safety Regulator. This board has taken no accountability to date to ensure that rail safety is being implemented in this country."

The Railway Safety Regulator has not yet been available for comment.