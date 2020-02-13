Lesufi: Matric pupils in sex video suspended
The video of the students from Westridge High School in Roodepoort went viral on after surfacing on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday announced that two grade 12 learners depicted in a video circulating on social media engaging in a sexual act have been suspended.
The department said investigations show that the incident happened at a nearby Westgate Shopping Mall last Friday.
The department’s Steve Mabona said: “The disciplinary process will be facilitated on 24 February 2020. It’s quite discouraging and there's disgust with what we’ve witnessed.”
