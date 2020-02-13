Lesufi: Matric pupils in sex video suspended

The video of the students from Westridge High School in Roodepoort went viral on after surfacing on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday announced that two grade 12 learners depicted in a video circulating on social media engaging in a sexual act have been suspended.

The video of the students from Westridge High School in Roodepoort went viral on after surfacing on social media.

The department said investigations show that the incident happened at a nearby Westgate Shopping Mall last Friday.

The department’s Steve Mabona said: “The disciplinary process will be facilitated on 24 February 2020. It’s quite discouraging and there's disgust with what we’ve witnessed.”