Joburg turns out in numbers for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour

Tunzi has arrived in the CBD on a red open-top bus.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg is taking advantage of the opportunity to join Zozibini Tunzi on her homecoming tour after winning Miss Universe last year.

Tunzi has arrived in the CBD on a red open-top bus.

South Africans lined the streets of the city to give Tunzi a hero’s welcome.