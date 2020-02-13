Joburg turns out in numbers for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour
Tunzi has arrived in the CBD on a red open-top bus.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg is taking advantage of the opportunity to join Zozibini Tunzi on her homecoming tour after winning Miss Universe last year.
South Africans lined the streets of the city to give Tunzi a hero’s welcome.
From the top of @zozitunzi’s parade bus! #ZoziComesHome pic.twitter.com/qWQBxP2tU8— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 13, 2020
#MissUniverse @zozitunzi is in Braamfontein ✨👑, Parade now Into DeKorte Street #ZoziComesHome ^TM pic.twitter.com/W3zRqj1RxP— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 13, 2020
Our Miss Universe Zozi is in my hood #Bram #ZoziComesHome #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/TtV7KSup8E— Vele (@vmuhadi) February 13, 2020
WATCH | #ZozibiniTunzi waves to fans in the streets of Sandton 😊🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/STagYu0837— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
