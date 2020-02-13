Jesse Hess murder: Family hits out at slow pace of court proceedings
The State is still waiting for an outstanding DNA report before the investigation into the murders of Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, can be finalised.
CAPE TOWN - An almost six-month investigation into the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather has not yet been wrapped up.
The case against their alleged killers, David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose, was postponed to early April in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Theology student and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead in their Parow flat in August.
The State is still waiting for an outstanding DNA report before the investigation into the murders of Hess and her grandfather can be finalised.
David Van Boven - a distant relative of the deceased - and Tasliem Ambrose are due back in the dock on 8 April.
Family member Felicia Geldenhuys was among those gathered at court, dressed in T-shirts with Hess's photos printed on them.
#JesseHess The matter has been postponed to the 8th of April. Investigation incomplete. DNA report still outstanding. LI pic.twitter.com/KAROAIb8eb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2020
She said that it was unfair to have to wait this long to get a DNA report.
"It's three months down the line and there's no DNA results. We want closure. We can't as a family move forward because the case is dragging and dragging."
Van Boven has a pending rape case against him, and was also convicted of rape and drug-related offences in the past.
He was released on parole in December 2018.
Timeline
More in Local
-
DA ready for fightback from George Mayor Melvin Naik over removal
-
Security guard shot in head in cash-in-transit heist near Spruitview
-
DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona
-
Security concerns raised after Gauteng pupil raped at special needs school
-
Two years on, 'Ramaphoria' for SA's president is fading
-
Ramaphosa expected to announces measures to tackle youth unemployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.