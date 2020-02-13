Jesse Hess murder: Family hits out at slow pace of court proceedings

The State is still waiting for an outstanding DNA report before the investigation into the murders of Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, can be finalised.

CAPE TOWN - An almost six-month investigation into the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather has not yet been wrapped up.

The case against their alleged killers, David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose, was postponed to early April in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Theology student and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead in their Parow flat in August.

David Van Boven - a distant relative of the deceased - and Tasliem Ambrose are due back in the dock on 8 April.

Family member Felicia Geldenhuys was among those gathered at court, dressed in T-shirts with Hess's photos printed on them.

#JesseHess The matter has been postponed to the 8th of April. Investigation incomplete. DNA report still outstanding. LI pic.twitter.com/KAROAIb8eb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2020

She said that it was unfair to have to wait this long to get a DNA report.

"It's three months down the line and there's no DNA results. We want closure. We can't as a family move forward because the case is dragging and dragging."

Van Boven has a pending rape case against him, and was also convicted of rape and drug-related offences in the past.

He was released on parole in December 2018.