Jesse Hess murder: Family hits out at slow pace of court proceedings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Jesse Hess murder: Family hits out at slow pace of court proceedings

The State is still waiting for an outstanding DNA report before the investigation into the murders of Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, can be finalised.

A supporter of Jesse Hess at the Bellville Magistrates Court on 13 February 2020 where the case against her alleged killers was postponed to 8 April 2020. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
A supporter of Jesse Hess at the Bellville Magistrates Court on 13 February 2020 where the case against her alleged killers was postponed to 8 April 2020. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An almost six-month investigation into the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather has not yet been wrapped up.

The case against their alleged killers, David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose, was postponed to early April in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Theology student and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead in their Parow flat in August.

The State is still waiting for an outstanding DNA report before the investigation into the murders of Hess and her grandfather can be finalised.

David Van Boven - a distant relative of the deceased - and Tasliem Ambrose are due back in the dock on 8 April.

Family member Felicia Geldenhuys was among those gathered at court, dressed in T-shirts with Hess's photos printed on them.

She said that it was unfair to have to wait this long to get a DNA report.

"It's three months down the line and there's no DNA results. We want closure. We can't as a family move forward because the case is dragging and dragging."

Van Boven has a pending rape case against him, and was also convicted of rape and drug-related offences in the past.

He was released on parole in December 2018.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA