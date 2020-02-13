Gauteng Health Dept says lowered legal claims by R2bn

The department delivered a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, a day after the Democratic Alliance revealed that the department was forced to pay R310 million after its bank accounts were attached.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said it had lowered its legal claims by R2 billion through mediation and data processing systems.

Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom on Wednesday said the department told the provincial legislature that it had to pay the R310 million due to the non-payment of court orders within 30 days.

The Health Department’s acting head of legal, Hlengiwe Goba, has clarified this amount.

“We spoke about the R330 million that has been paid. It would be judgements going back to 2018 and 2019.”

Goba said despite this payment, they had saved R10 million through mitigation.

“Had these matters not been sent for mediation, they would have followed the normal litigation process.”

The department said it was dealing with about R20 million's worth in legal claims.