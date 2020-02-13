'Fire Gordhan, fix Eskom': Political parties want action from Ramaphosa
In his previous speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a number of promises, including creating 250,000 jobs every year.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address the nation at 7 pm, political parties are calling on him to come up with practical plans to fix the economy and create jobs.
In his previous speech, he made a number of promises, including creating 250,000 jobs every year.
Most political parties agree that job creation needs to be prioritised by the president. The concerns come as the country’s unemployment rate is at its all-time high at 29.1%.
The economy is not growing fast enough. Political parties hope that reforms to kick-start the economy and practical plans to create jobs will be high on Ramaphosa’s list.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have shared their demands. The party told the president to fire Minister Pravin Gordhan or face rebellion.
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said Ramaphosa would not be allowed to utter a word. But Parliament said the EFF would be dealt with.
Eskom is another burning issue Ramaphosa is expected to address. The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Natasha Mazzone said they expected an action plan, saying the address was not about the glitz and glamour.
She believes the focus should be on Ramaphosa and his plans to fix the country.
“I think we need to seriously look at what the president is going to say on the electricity crisis. Millions of South Africans are unemployed, and we need plans in place, not pipe dreams.”
#SONA2020 Mazzone says its not about fashion, “we need to listen to what the President has to say tonight about the electricity crisis, 10.4 million South Africans are unemployed in our country and we need to have some concrete plans in place, not just pipe dreams..”KB pic.twitter.com/msaMpKz6cN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2020
