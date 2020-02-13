View all in Latest
Family relieved Karabo Tau granted bail in Kwahlelwa Tiwane kidnapping case

Karabo Tau was arrested shortly after 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January by a woman posing as a social worker.

Karabo Tau is accused of kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of alleged baby kidnapper Karabo Tau said that their prayers had been answered.

The matriculant was granted bail of R2,000 in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was arrested shortly after 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January by a woman posing as a social worker.

The child is still missing.

Karabo Tau's uncle, Dumisani Njengele, says they had been praying that the court showed mercy and granted the matriculant's bail application.

"Our prayers have been answered, we know this is not the end but at least she's out now and she can try to heal outside instead of where she was traumatised."

Tau's mother burst into tears when Magistrate Charles Scott said he found that the State had failed to prove it was not in the interest of justice to grant the young woman bail.

Outside court, Tau's supporters cheered, sang and danced as they celebrated the court's decision.

The matter has been postponed to 7 April for further investigation.

Earlier yesterday, the State withdrew a kidnapping charge against a 22-year-old man, known to Tau.

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA