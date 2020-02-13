Family relieved Karabo Tau granted bail in Kwahlelwa Tiwane kidnapping case
Karabo Tau was arrested shortly after 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January by a woman posing as a social worker.
CAPE TOWN - Relatives of alleged baby kidnapper Karabo Tau said that their prayers had been answered.
The matriculant was granted bail of R2,000 in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The child is still missing.
Karabo Tau's uncle, Dumisani Njengele, says they had been praying that the court showed mercy and granted the matriculant's bail application.
"Our prayers have been answered, we know this is not the end but at least she's out now and she can try to heal outside instead of where she was traumatised."
#KhayelitshaBaby Karabo Tau has been granted R2000 bail. The state failed to prove it is not in the interest of justice to grant bail. LI pic.twitter.com/RO0P6k7DaK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2020
Tau's mother burst into tears when Magistrate Charles Scott said he found that the State had failed to prove it was not in the interest of justice to grant the young woman bail.
Outside court, Tau's supporters cheered, sang and danced as they celebrated the court's decision.
The matter has been postponed to 7 April for further investigation.
Earlier yesterday, the State withdrew a kidnapping charge against a 22-year-old man, known to Tau.
