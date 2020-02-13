View all in Latest
Family of Tazne van Wyk's alleged kidnapper reveal details of his past

The alleged kidnapper's niece, Abigail Adams, said that she'd been keeping her children away from Pangarker ever since he arrived and immediately knew he was involved when she heard the girl was missing.

A poster of missing Tazne van Wyk at her home in Elsies River, Cape Town. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
A poster of missing Tazne van Wyk at her home in Elsies River, Cape Town. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of a man accused of kidnapping an Elsies River girl is calling for her safe return.

Police said that Moehydien Pangarker was a person of interest in the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, who was last seen leaving her Connaught Estate home on Friday.

He has a criminal record and was out on parole.

Pangarker had been staying with relatives for a week when Tazne Van Wyk went missing.

It's alleged he abducted the 8-year-old when she visited a tuckshop opposite her home.

The shop is on the property where his family resides.

The alleged kidnapper's niece, Abigail Adams, said that she'd always been fearful of him as he attempted to molest her when she was a teenager.

"The day he arrived, I said that I don't like this man because when I was 13, he tried to touch me but he didn't get that far."

She said that she'd been keeping her children away from Pangarker ever since he arrived and immediately knew he was involved when she heard the girl was missing.

"I know the type of person he is but I didn't know he would do such a thing. If I'd known what was on his mind then, I would have prevented this because I kept my children away from him."

Searches were under way in several areas to find the young girl.

Timeline

