Eskom plans to keep lights on during State of the Nation Address

In its latest update, the utility said it managed to replenish emergency reserves to an adequate level, which meant it didn’t expect to implement load shedding for the second day in a row.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Thursday it planned to keep the lights on during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We will not implement load shedding today as our power system has improved with breakages under 9,500 megawatts. We continue to urge customers to reduce demand and we will give an update again the afternoon.”