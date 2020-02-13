Eskom hoping to avoid power cuts for second straight day

The reprieve came as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Wednesday it hoped to keep the electricity on for the second day in a row.

However, the power utility said while the system remained vulnerable, rolling blackouts could be implemented at a moment notice if the situation changed

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The outlook looks positive that there will be no load shedding. However, we do urge customers to be aware that load shedding could be implemented at short notice should demand change and we urge them to reduce demand.”