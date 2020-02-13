Electronics worth R4.5m stolen from Midrand school

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a gang of robbers made off with computer equipment, laptops, and solar panels on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a robbery at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand after equipment worth about R4.5 million was stolen.

He said the armed men tied up security guards with shoelaces and then helped themselves to the school’s computer lab.

“Police are investigating a case of business robbery after five men entered the school in Midrand in the early hours of the morning and robbed the school. So far no one has been arrested yet and we are calling on the community to contact the police should they have any information,” Makhubela said.