Electronics worth R4.5m stolen from Midrand school
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a gang of robbers made off with computer equipment, laptops, and solar panels on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a robbery at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand after equipment worth about R4.5 million was stolen.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said that a gang of robbers made off with computer equipment, laptops, and solar panels on Tuesday morning.
He said the armed men tied up security guards with shoelaces and then helped themselves to the school’s computer lab.
“Police are investigating a case of business robbery after five men entered the school in Midrand in the early hours of the morning and robbed the school. So far no one has been arrested yet and we are calling on the community to contact the police should they have any information,” Makhubela said.
More in Local
-
Salga: Municipalities must take tough action on non-paying residents
-
Adam Catzavelos back in court for sentencing over racist comments
-
Cosatu not expecting miracles from Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
-
Family of Tazne van Wyk's alleged kidnapper reveal details of his past
-
Eskom hoping to avoid power cuts for second straight day
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr President
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.