Adam Catzavelos case: EFF calls on court to show no mercy to racists
Mandisa Mashego was testifying in the case against Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.
RANDBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego said the courts should have no mercy for racists.
Mashego was testifying in the case against Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Catzavelos recorded a video of himself using the k-word while celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in Greece in August 2018.
Mashego has described to the courts how she reacted shortly after seeing Catzavelos’s video.
She said she didn't buy his apology.
“I believe the loss of material benefits and his job, which he admitted himself was probably the main reason
Catzavelos has been found guilty on a charge of crimen injuria."
He’s expected to be sentenced later this month.
More in Local
-
Lesufi: Matric pupils in sex video suspended
-
Rail Enforcement Unit makes over 200 arrests in first year of deployment
-
Tuned out! South Africans share why they're not interested in watching Sona
-
Eskom sets deadline for applications of cash separation packages
-
'People want results': Analysts weigh in ahead of Sona
-
Nedbank probing potential impact of data security breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.