Adam Catzavelos case: EFF calls on court to show no mercy to racists

Mandisa Mashego was testifying in the case against Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

RANDBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego said the courts should have no mercy for racists.

Mashego was testifying in the case against Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Catzavelos recorded a video of himself using the k-word while celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in Greece in August 2018.

Mashego has described to the courts how she reacted shortly after seeing Catzavelos’s video.

She said she didn't buy his apology.

“I believe the loss of material benefits and his job, which he admitted himself was probably the main reason

Catzavelos has been found guilty on a charge of crimen injuria."

He’s expected to be sentenced later this month.