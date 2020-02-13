DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona
John Steenhuisen made the comments when he delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - If it were up to Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen there would be no red-carpet affair at this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.
Members of Parliament would arrive at the national legislature as they do on any other day where there was a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.
Steenhuisen made the comments when he delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday.
He also said the DA was not holding out for anything special to come from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.
“I’ve always maintained that Sona should be an ordinary working day in Parliament. Given the current economic circumstances we find ourselves, I think it is grotesque that people spent this amount of money in terms of the expense going into a day like this,” he said.
WATCH: DA’s John Steenhuisen delivers ‘real state of the nation’
More in Politics
-
DA ready for fightback from George Mayor Melvin Naik over removal
-
Two years on, 'Ramaphoria' for SA's president is fading
-
Ramaphosa expected to announces measures to tackle youth unemployment
-
Cosatu not expecting miracles from Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr President
-
Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address must give ‘realistic hope’, say analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.