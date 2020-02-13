DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona

John Steenhuisen made the comments when he delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - If it were up to Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen there would be no red-carpet affair at this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

Members of Parliament would arrive at the national legislature as they do on any other day where there was a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

Steenhuisen made the comments when he delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He also said the DA was not holding out for anything special to come from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

“I’ve always maintained that Sona should be an ordinary working day in Parliament. Given the current economic circumstances we find ourselves, I think it is grotesque that people spent this amount of money in terms of the expense going into a day like this,” he said.

