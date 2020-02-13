DA ready for fightback from George Mayor Melvin Naik over removal

Naik was implicated in a report that found he had been involved in corrupt activities.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was prepared for a fight with its George mayor, Melvin Naik, who the party wants removed from office.

The DA said that the mayor had until 9.15am on Thursday morning to submit his resignation, failing which his party membership would be terminated.

For the past six months, the party has been at loggerheads with Naik over several controversies.

The DA said that it would go to court to get George Mayor Mevil Naik out of office.

"He hasn't indicated but I foresee that will happen [a fightback]. We'll have to see his court papers and we'll respond accordingly. There's only two things he can do - resign or not resign, in which case his DA membership is cancelled."

The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said that Naik had no leg to stand on.

The party will apply its cessation clause, meaning Naik would not be a member of the party and would cease to be a councillor.

The DA used the same clause to remove former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille but after several court battles, she fought her way back into the mayoral seat.