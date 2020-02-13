Cosatu not expecting miracles from Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

The trade union federation wanted clear targets and timelines for delivery on plans to revive the economy, create jobs and to bring Eskom back from the brink.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu said that Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) was probably the most critical in the country’s post-apartheid history.

The trade union federation wanted clear targets and timelines for delivery on plans to revive the economy, create jobs and to bring Eskom back from the brink.

Ramaphosa is expected to start his speech at 7pm.

Cosatu’s reached out to the government to help halve Eskom’s debt mountain by R250 billion, and while its offer is facing a pushback from other unions and opposition parties, talks were still under way.

But Cosatu was also clear that it wanted Ramaphosa to own up to the government’s responsibility for the crisis the country was in, with load shedding hitting an already limping economy, threatening further job losses.

The federation’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, said that it would be naive to expect miracles, as Ramaphosa inherited a state "on the verge of collapse".

"There’s a lot riding on the president’s shoulders, but we think he is up to the task."

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will be watching in the National Assembly when Ramaphosa delivers his speech.