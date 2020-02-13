Cosatu not expecting miracles from Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
The trade union federation wanted clear targets and timelines for delivery on plans to revive the economy, create jobs and to bring Eskom back from the brink.
CAPE TOWN - Cosatu said that Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) was probably the most critical in the country’s post-apartheid history.
The trade union federation wanted clear targets and timelines for delivery on plans to revive the economy, create jobs and to bring Eskom back from the brink.
Ramaphosa is expected to start his speech at 7pm.
Cosatu’s reached out to the government to help halve Eskom’s debt mountain by R250 billion, and while its offer is facing a pushback from other unions and opposition parties, talks were still under way.
But Cosatu was also clear that it wanted Ramaphosa to own up to the government’s responsibility for the crisis the country was in, with load shedding hitting an already limping economy, threatening further job losses.
The federation’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, said that it would be naive to expect miracles, as Ramaphosa inherited a state "on the verge of collapse".
"There’s a lot riding on the president’s shoulders, but we think he is up to the task."
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will be watching in the National Assembly when Ramaphosa delivers his speech.
More in Politics
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr President
-
Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address must give ‘realistic hope’, say analysts
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa to deliver most crucial Sona since democracy
-
Melvin Naik’s DA career is all but over
-
Sorry folks! Foundation confirms Jacob Zuma will not be attending Sona
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona 2020 can't be business as usual
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.