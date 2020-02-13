Cosatu in KZN vows weekly protests against ANC over job losses

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cosatu in KZN vows weekly protests against ANC over job losses

Cosatu said Sihle Zikalala’s government had presided over a jobs bloodbath in which thousands of workers were retrenched and dismissed in both the public and private sectors.

FILE: ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 minutes ago

DURBAN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has come out against the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, accusing the party of dismissing the issues of workers.

Cosatu said on Thursday Sihle Zikalala’s government presided over a jobs bloodbath in which thousands of workers were retrenched and dismissed in both the public and private sectors.

Provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize held a briefing in Durban on Thursday.

Mkhize said despite an already high unemployment rate, the provincial government was failing to protect jobs.

“Telecommunication will retrench about 3,000 workers and retail will retrench 1,500 workers. If that is not enough.
Our government is dismissing workers in huge numbers.”

Mkhize said they would launch weekly demonstrations against the ANC from Friday.

“You’ll see us every Friday in different sectors, like government departments and municipalities.”

The trade union federation will suspend all meetings with the ANC until their issues are resolved.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA