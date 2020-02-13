Cosatu in KZN vows weekly protests against ANC over job losses

DURBAN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has come out against the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, accusing the party of dismissing the issues of workers.

Cosatu said on Thursday Sihle Zikalala’s government presided over a jobs bloodbath in which thousands of workers were retrenched and dismissed in both the public and private sectors.

Provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize held a briefing in Durban on Thursday.

Mkhize said despite an already high unemployment rate, the provincial government was failing to protect jobs.

“Telecommunication will retrench about 3,000 workers and retail will retrench 1,500 workers. If that is not enough.

Our government is dismissing workers in huge numbers.”

Mkhize said they would launch weekly demonstrations against the ANC from Friday.

“You’ll see us every Friday in different sectors, like government departments and municipalities.”

The trade union federation will suspend all meetings with the ANC until their issues are resolved.