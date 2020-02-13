Seeking forgiveness, Catzavelos says racist rant was worst thing he's ever done

Adam Catzavelos was giving evidence at the Randburg Magistrates Court in mitigation of sentence in the case brought against him by EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos has pleaded with South Africans not to judge him based on what he did while on holiday in Greece when he recorded a racist video.

He recorded a video using the K-work while celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, sparking fury here in South Africa.

He has since been found guilty on a charge of crimen injuria.

Catzavelos has once again pleaded for forgiveness, saying he was terribly sorry for what he did 18 months ago.

"I've become a better person through what I've been through. I do regret what I've put my family and friends, and everyone else, through and I apologise to everyone for doing that."

He was taken to task about his thoughts when he recorded the video and this was how he responded.

"What I did was disgusting, it's the worst thing I've ever done. I can't tell you what was going through my head or what reaction I was looking for from my friends but the reality is that I am sorry that I did it."

Seth Mazibuko, the founder of the foundation where Catzavelos is doing his community service, is now testifying.

He will be followed by Mashego.

Meanwhile, EFF members have come out in their numbers to follow the proceedings.