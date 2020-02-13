Aggrieved taxi operators bullied into silence, inquiry told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Aggrieved taxi operators bullied into silence, inquiry told

Thembela Tutu, who is in charge of conflict resolution for taxi operators, took the stand at the commission that is investigating the underlying causes behind taxi violence.

A taxi was shot at in Olievenhoutbosch on 2 December 2019. Picture: @Yoliswamakhasi/Twitter
A taxi was shot at in Olievenhoutbosch on 2 December 2019. Picture: @Yoliswamakhasi/Twitter
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence on Thursday heard how bullying in the industry silenced many aggrieved operators in Johannesburg.

Thembela Tutu, who is in charge of conflict resolution for taxi operators, took the stand at the commission that is investigating the underlying causes behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry across Gauteng.

Tutu’s testimony was based on route allocation and disputes in Johannesburg.

He has told the commission that some taxi operators who are allocated less lucrative routes approach the transport department with complaints.

“In trying to deal with the matters, we’ve invited executives. But they’ve said they don’t know how to deal with it.”

But he said their interventions were not always successful.

The commission has adjourned and will reconvene next week.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA