Aggrieved taxi operators bullied into silence, inquiry told

Thembela Tutu, who is in charge of conflict resolution for taxi operators, took the stand at the commission that is investigating the underlying causes behind taxi violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence on Thursday heard how bullying in the industry silenced many aggrieved operators in Johannesburg.

Thembela Tutu, who is in charge of conflict resolution for taxi operators, took the stand at the commission that is investigating the underlying causes behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry across Gauteng.

Tutu’s testimony was based on route allocation and disputes in Johannesburg.

He has told the commission that some taxi operators who are allocated less lucrative routes approach the transport department with complaints.

“In trying to deal with the matters, we’ve invited executives. But they’ve said they don’t know how to deal with it.”

But he said their interventions were not always successful.

The commission has adjourned and will reconvene next week.