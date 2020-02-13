Adam Catzavelos back in court for sentencing over racist comments
Adam Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece.
JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against Adam Catzavelos are expected to resume in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.
• Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria
The case against Catzavelos was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego. She's expected to testify on behalf of the State in aggravation of sentence.
“We will be aggravating the complaints for him to get the maximum possible sentence,” Mashego said.
WATCH: 'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam Catzavelos
