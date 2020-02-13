1 dead, 4 injured after two trains collide at Roodepoort station
Investigators were combing the scene of the crash to try and work out what happened.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail services between Johannesburg and Randfontein, in the West Rand, on Thursday morning were suspended after a fatal train crash.
One person was killed on Wednesday night when the locomotive collided with a freight train at the Horizon View Station, Roodepoort. Four other passengers were injured and taken to hospital.
Investigators were combing the scene of the crash to try and work out what happened.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.
Roodepoort: 1 dead, multiple injured in Horison View train crash @IOL @News24 @Netwerk24 @maroelamedia @TimesLIVE @Radio702 @JacaNews @City_Press @TheCitizen_News @eNCA @SowetanLIVE @Beeld_Nuus @Die_Son @Powerfm987 @ArriveAlive @TheCapeArgus @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/jGq3GErww3— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) February 13, 2020
■ Joburg to Randfontein— metrorailGauteng (@metrorailgp) February 13, 2020
due to the train collision at Horison, no trains are running between Randfontein and Roodepoort, the line is expected to be operational again by Saturday.
Trains are running between Roodepoort and Joburg.
More in Local
-
Eskom hoping to avoid power cuts for second straight day
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr President
-
Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address must give ‘realistic hope’, say analysts
-
Ramaphosa promises more jobs for young people at pre-Sona event
-
'Hunger for power, money' leading to deaths in taxi industry
-
Salga launches app to help municipalities deal with violent protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.