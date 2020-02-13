1 dead, 4 injured after two trains collide at Roodepoort station

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

1 dead, 4 injured after two trains collide at Roodepoort station

Investigators were combing the scene of the crash to try and work out what happened.

One person was killed on Wednesday night, 12 February 2020 after two trains collide at Horizon View Station. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
One person was killed on Wednesday night, 12 February 2020 after two trains collide at Horizon View Station. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail services between Johannesburg and Randfontein, in the West Rand, on Thursday morning were suspended after a fatal train crash.

One person was killed on Wednesday night when the locomotive collided with a freight train at the Horizon View Station, Roodepoort. Four other passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

Investigators were combing the scene of the crash to try and work out what happened.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA