Youth unemployment a big concern for SA, says labour analyst

Statistics South Africa on Tuesday announced the country's official unemployment rate had remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter last year - the highest since 2008.

CAPE TOWN - A labour expert said that it was only a matter of time before unemployment in South Africa shot through the 30% mark.

Data revealed that the number of employed persons increased by 45,000 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 8,000.

Mining and labour analyst, Mamokghethi Molopyane, said that youth unemployment was of particular concern.

"These are the people who cannot find work and when they cannot find work they cannot give anything... they cannot go for training or get an education, so they are simply, for lack of a better term, a potential that is going to waste."