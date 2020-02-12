Youth unemployment a big concern for SA, says labour analyst
Statistics South Africa on Tuesday announced the country's official unemployment rate had remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter last year - the highest since 2008.
CAPE TOWN - A labour expert said that it was only a matter of time before unemployment in South Africa shot through the 30% mark.
Statistics South Africa on Tuesday announced the country's official unemployment rate had remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter last year - the highest since 2008.
Data revealed that the number of employed persons increased by 45,000 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 8,000.
Mining and labour analyst, Mamokghethi Molopyane, said that youth unemployment was of particular concern.
"These are the people who cannot find work and when they cannot find work they cannot give anything... they cannot go for training or get an education, so they are simply, for lack of a better term, a potential that is going to waste."
NC recorded the highest rate of young people aged 15-24 years not in #employment, education or training in Q4: 2019.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 11, 2020
Read more here: https://t.co/QxCW8v7vg8#StatsSA #unemployment pic.twitter.com/bjIuFX658f
More in Business
-
Competition Commission approves $1.7 bn Pioneer-Pepsico merger
-
AngloGold Ashanti to sell SA assets to Harmony Gold for about $300m
-
Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
-
Rand stretches gains with EMs back in favour
-
Numsa threatens another strike if plans to cut SAA jobs not halted
-
Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.