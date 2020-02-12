Will he or won’t he? Parly now unsure of Zuma’s Sona attendance

On Wednesday morning, Parliament announced that Jacob Zuma would attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona on Thursday evening, but later stated that the confirmation was premature.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament has on Thursday come out to correct itself after it said former President Jacob Zuma would be attending the 2020 State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Earlier on Wednesday, Parliament confirmed that Zuma would be attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third Sona on Thursday evening.

In a tweet released on Wednesday afternoon, Parliament said confirmation that Zuma would indeed be attending was premature: “In confirming list of former presidents who have confirmed attendance of Sona, an earlier tweet erroneously included Former President Jacob Zuma. The confirmation was premature; an accurate update will be given later today. The error is regretted,” the tweet read.

In confirming list of former Presidents who have confirmed attendance of #SONA, an earlier tweet erroneously included Former President Jacob Zuma. The confirmation was premature; an accurate update will be given later today. The error is regretted. https://t.co/hCjPtzVFNZ — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020

Zuma’s attendance of the event would have come on the back of his absence last week from his corruption trial and the state capture commission due to apparent ill-health. He was reportedly receiving medical treatment in Cuba.