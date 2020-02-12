‘Why my daughter?’: Parents feel helpless as Tazne van Wyk still missing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

‘Why my daughter?’: Parents feel helpless as Tazne van Wyk still missing

Tazne Van Wyk was last seen leaving her family home in Connaught Estate on Friday.

A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a missing eight-year-old girl in Elsies River said an alleged kidnapper may have been stalking her daughter.

Tazne van Wyk was last seen leaving her family home in Connaught Estate on Friday.

The young girl was buying an ice lolly at a tuckshop across the road from her home when she was
allegedly taken.

Van Wyk’s believed to have been abducted by Pangkaeker Moyhdian. He has a criminal record and is out on parole.

The details of his crimes have not yet been confirmed by authorities. The missing girl’s mother, Carmen van Wyk, has many questions.

“Why my daughter? I’ve heard that he’s obsessed with her. I heard he was talking to her. Why and how does one do that?”

The girl’s father, Terrence Manuel, said he was trying his best to keep a brave face for his family.

“I feel like there’s nothing I can do as a father. I can’t even go out and search for her due to gang violence.”

Authorities are following up on leads in several areas in efforts to find the eight-year-old girl.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA