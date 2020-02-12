Vereeniging grade 11 pupil dies after drinking poison

This brings to 12 the number of pupils who've died in Gauteng since the start of the academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 11 pupil has died in Vereeniging after allegedly drinking poison at home.

She was rushed to hospital on Sunday but was declared dead the same day.

The department's Steve Mabona: "It's quite a sad day for us. As a department, we've been experiencing difficult times. This is the twelfth death we are reporting since we opened schooling in January 2020. We've also had incidences which have involved violence, fighting between children."

On Tuesday, in Randburg, a 16-year-old boy fell to his death from the third-floor balcony at Ferndale High allegedly after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the school on Wednesday.