UKZN students vow to continue with protests
University management refused to give in to their demand that all students be allowed to register regardless of historical debt.
DURBAN - Student leaders at the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) on Tuesday promised to continue their protests.
But protesting students said the institution was going Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande’s call that all those who qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) be allowed to register without paying anything upfront.
The university insisted it was trying to avoid bankruptcy.
#UKZNprotests Students from @UKZN have arrived at the Durban City Hall where they hope to deliver a memorandum of demands to representatives of Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ZY90H6FMrm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2020
Classes were shut indefinitely at UKZN since Monday and it seemed there was a long way to go before they could resume. Talks between university management and student leaders on Tuesday failed to bring an end to the ongoing impasse.
UKZN student representative council secretary Mnqobi Msezane said the university pushed students into a corner by financially excluding them.
“These are not hooligans, these students have been cornered to revolt against that system that is unjust to them. Education will always remain a right and not a commodity,” he said.
Eyewitness News understood that the university management and Nzimande met on Monday to discuss the student’s demands.
Both the university and the department did not responded to questions sent by EWN on that meeting.
