TMPD says Nupsaw’s planned 2-day march not approved

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw)’s plans to hold a two-day march were not approved.

Thousands of workers affiliated to Nupsaw threatened to shut down Tshwane on Wednesday.

The union’s community health workers and early childhood development practitioners called for permanent posts and salary increases.

Nupsaw members were expected to gather at the old Putco depot in Marabastad and proceed to various areas around the CBD before heading to the Union Buildings.

However, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the union failed to meet the requirements for this demonstration.

“After they arrive at the Union Buildings, their intention is to sleep over and the following day they want to hand over their memorandum. We could not approve this particular march but we will monitor the proceedings and open a case at the local police station,” Mahamba said.