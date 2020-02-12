State: Teen lied about being forced to confess to kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane

Kwahlelo Tiwane was abducted in Parow nearly a month ago and Karabo Tau was arrested soon after the baby boy disappeared.

CAPE TOWN - Arguments will continue on Wednesday in the bail hearing of an 18-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a Khayelitsha baby.

Kwahlelo Tiwane was abducted in Parow nearly a month ago.

Karabo Tau was arrested soon after the baby boy disappeared.

The State said that Tau fabricated claims she was forced to confess to kidnapping 2-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane.

It's believed that if she's released on bail, the chances of finding the infant will be reduced.

The prosecution said that the young woman would also be in danger. Many Makhaza residents in Khayelitsa were angry about the kidnapping. This anger was on display outside court yesterday where relatives and supporters clashed with a group of Khayelitsha locals.

Glass bottles and stones were hurled while a fire was started in a road.