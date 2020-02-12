State drops charges against man implicated in Kwahlelo Tiwane kidnapping
Ely Kibunda appeared briefly in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the State informed him it had decided to withdraw a charge of kidnapping against him pending further investigation.
CAPE TOWN - The State has withdrawn charges against a 22-year-old man implicated in the abduction of a baby from Khayelitsha.
Ely Kibunda was arrested shortly after 2-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January.
The child is still missing.
Kibunda’s co-accused — 18-year-old Karabo Tau is due back in the dock later this afternoon — for her bail hearing.
The matter was on the roll for a bail application on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old, who knows 18-year-old kidnapping accused Karabo Tau through social media, has since his arrest told authorities that he had nothing to do with little Kwahlelo Tiwane’s disappearance.
Arguments in Tau’s bail hearing continue this afternoon.
