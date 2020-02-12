Sorry folks! Foundation confirms Jacob Zuma will not be attending Sona
This comes after Parliament stated that it erroneously tweeted that Jacob Zuma would be attending.
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma would not be attending the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.
This comes after Parliament stated that it erroneously tweeted that Zuma would be attending.
In confirming list of former Presidents who have confirmed attendance of #SONA, an earlier tweet erroneously included Former President Jacob Zuma. The confirmation was premature; an accurate update will be given later today. The error is regretted. https://t.co/hCjPtzVFNZ— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
There were questions after the tweet because earlier this month the former president's lawyers told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he could not attend a pre-trial conference for his corruption case because he was sick.
Parliament said it regretted the error.
