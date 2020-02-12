Sona road closures for Cape Town

There are a number of road closures in and around Cape Town planned for the event.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will open Parliament on 13 February and present his hugely anticipated State of the Nation Address.

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

City and Foreshore

Bureau St: between Adderley and Parliament St’s. - 17:00-22:00

Spin St: between Corporation and Parliament St’s. - 17:00-22:00

Parliament St: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket St (excluding parking garage access point) - - 17:00-22:00

Plein St: between Roeland and Longmarket St’s - 17:00-22:00

St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede St’s. - 17:00-22:00

Mostert St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 17:00-22:00

Roeland St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s between Buitenkant St and Brandweer St’s. - 17:00-22:00

Thursday, 13 February 2020

City and Foreshore

Wale St: between Burg and Adderley St’s - 06:00-23:45

Bureau St: between Adderley and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Spin St: between Corporation and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Parliament St: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket St (excluding parking garage access point) - 6:00 - 23:59

Plein St: between Roeland and Longmarket St’s - 6:00 - 23:59

St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Mostert St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Roeland St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s between Buitenkant St and Brandweer St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45

Hope St: between Roeland and Wesley St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Glynn St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Wesley St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Gallery Ln: whole - 6:00 – 23:45

Government Ave: whole - 6:00 – 23:45

Bouquet St: whole and parking area - 6:00 – 23:45

Commercial St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45

Church Square - 6:00 – 23:45

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town

M3 (Union Ave, Rhodes Dr, de Waal Dr) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

- Newlands Ave to Jutland Ave. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps:

- UCT and Woolsack Dr

- Barnham Rd., use Buitenkant St (open) or Crassula Ave.

Woolsack Dr westbound: Main Rd (M4) - Rhodes Dr (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Anzio Rd: Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Dr (M3). - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Blvd) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Rd.

Newlands

Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave- 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

*Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:

1. Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points

during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.) Pedestrians should be

encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.

Company Gardens will be closed on Thursday 13 February from 06:00 to 23:59. Darling St between Adderley and Buitenkant St’s and Wale St between Adderley and Queen

Victoria St’s may be closed during the day on 13 February for security reasons. Contingency closure in case of an emergency on 13 February 2020 (08h00-23h45) may include the following roads.

Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets

Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets

Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets

Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets

Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets

Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets

Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Monday, 10 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:

Glynn and Wesley Street between Hope and Buitenkant Street.



Buitenkant Street between Glynn and Wesley Street.



Vrede Street between St Johns and Hope Street.



Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:

Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

- M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

- Newlands:

- Princess Anne Ave.

- Klipper Road between Main Road and M3

City:

CBD / Foreshore area:

- Adderley St: between Longmarket & Bureau St

- Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)

- Strand St: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard St overpass.

Parliament / Company Gardens area:

- Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament St’s.

- Roeland St: between Brandweer & Plein St.

- Plein St: between Long Market Street & Roeland St’s.

- St. John’s St: between Roeland & Vrede St’s

- Spin St: between Parliament & Plein St’s.

- Parliament St: between Longmarket & Bureau St’s.

- St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland St’s.

- Gallery Lane.

- Bouquet St.

- Wesley St: between Hope & Buitenkant St

- Glynn St between Hope St & Buitenkant St

- Buitenkant St between Wesley and Glynn St

- Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem St (Gardens Side)

- Commercial St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.

- Barrack St: between Corporation and Plein St.

- Mostert St: between Corporation and Plein St.

- Longmarket St: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

- Hope St: from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)

- Avenue Street and Paddock Street

Alternative Routes:

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event: