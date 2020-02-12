Solidarity welcomes Harmony Gold’s acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti’s assets

The R118 billion gold producer picked Harmony Gold as the buyer for its last remaining South African operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity on Wednesday welcomed mining company Harmony Gold as the new owners of AngloGold Ashanti’s assets.

It said the company was the most suitable party to acquire these assets due to its financial capacity and capability of operating and mining hard-rock.

Harmony Gold acquired Mponeng Mine in Carletonville - which is the world's deepest gold mine - a surface rock dump processing business, and a mine waste retreatment operation for more than R4 billion.

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis said the takeover would ensure thousands of workers would keep their jobs.

However, Du Plessis said he was concerned about the growing number of international companies leaving the country’s mining sector.

“The government should seriously look at why companies like AngloGold Ashanti and other leading companies are expending their mining operations outside South Africa. Clearly there is something chasing them away and I think it’s a big concern, and hopefully to the government as well,” he said.