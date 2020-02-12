‘Sick’ Jacob Zuma to attend Ramaphosa’s Sona
The former president’s attendance comes on the back of his absence last week from his corruption trial and the state capture commission due to apparent ill health.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma will be attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.
• After arrest warrant issued, Zuma tweets image of himself with rifle
This will be Zuma’s first Sona since he stepped down as the country’s president on 14 February 2018.
Former @PresidentJZUMA will attend #SONA2020! @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/5fHw3asYu5— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
Zuma’s attendance of the event comes on the back of his absence last week from his corruption trial and the state capture commission due to apparent ill health. He was reportedly receiving medical treatment in Cuba.
• From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making
His attendance at Sona also comes at a time when the Economic Freedom Fighters have threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa's address should he not listen to their calls for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired.
The party accused Gordhan of targeting black executives at state-owned entities and planning to privatise the institutions.
Last week, the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma but Judge Daya Pillay stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on 6 May.
The former president's lawyer presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid or even written by a doctor.
Other former presidents set to attend the Sona on Thursday include Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.
Former President #ThaboMbeki will attend #SONA2020. @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @GCISMedia @TMFoundation_ pic.twitter.com/jld6ofDgmf— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe will attend #SONA2020 @KMotlantheFDN @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @GCISMedia @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/RXwoKOZwxy— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
Additional reporting by Nkosikhona Duma.
More in Politics
-
Parliament dismisses EFF claims of undercover police being brought in for Sona
-
Mandela laid foundation for democratic South Africa - Ramaphosa
-
FW De Klerk’s kindness didn’t free Nelson Mandela - Ramaphosa
-
Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge
-
DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down
-
CARTOON: Time to Get Tough
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.