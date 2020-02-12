Sanco rejects latest court action against Transport Minister Mbalula
Lobby group Unite Behind is taking Mbalula to court over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s leadership crisis.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) is rejecting the latest court action against the Transport Minister Fikile Mablula.
Mbalula dissolved Prasa’s interim board and appointed a sole administrator in December.
The court application seeks to overturn that appointment.
But Sanco's Thando Dedezana said Unite Behind was standing in the way of government's attempt to stabilise the rail service.
“It doesn’t necessarily make sense to say come up with an intervention but then take it to court for that particular intervention. Whatever seeks to temper with a progressive move of making sure that our people are being serviced by Prasa, we'll never support."
Unite Behind's Zukiswa Vuka said the administrator's appointment was unlawful and needed to be taken to task.
“We’re really concerned about the legality of this appointment and the decision by the minister not to follow the right processes. We are saying is you need to follow the law and due processes.”
