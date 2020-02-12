Salga launches app to help municipalities deal with violent protests
The association's president, Thembi Nkadimeng, said the country was experiencing an increase in violence targeted at councillors and municipal officials.
DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has revealed that violent service delivery protests in various municipalities caused damage amounting to over R60 million between 2013 and 2018.
The association's president, Thembi Nkadimeng, on Wednesday said the country was experiencing an increase in violence targeted at councillors and municipal officials.
To this end, the association has spent just under R500,000 on a mobile app to detect threats in communities.
Salga CEO Xolile George said a new mobile app would assist the association fast-track response in areas where there were threats against councillors.
He said the app would assist mostly in KwaZulu-Natal, where a high number of violent political incidents have been recorded.
“In the main, this will help us to be able to track in real-time the threats, track in real-time the potential harm and damage to property including the killing of councillors and as well as damage to property and municipal officials."
The app will be launched by the end of March.
Officials say the app, for now, would only be available for municipal officials.
Timeline
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections
-
Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions
-
Salga welcomes MEC Maile’s decision to overturn suspensions of DA councillors
-
Jabu Mabuza: Money owed to Eskom by municipalities continues to rise
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa promises more jobs for young people at pre-Sona event
-
'Hunger for power, money' leading to deaths in taxi industry
-
Another Gauteng pupil dies while girl (15) raped at special needs school
-
Guard hospitalised after being stabbed at Addo Elephant Park
-
DA claims Western Cape residents reject NHI
-
Rand falls after dismal data, stocks rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.