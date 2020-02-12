View all in Latest
Salga launches app to help municipalities deal with violent protests

The association's president, Thembi Nkadimeng, said the country was experiencing an increase in violence targeted at councillors and municipal officials.

Picture: SALGAGov/Facebook
one hour ago

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has revealed that violent service delivery protests in various municipalities caused damage amounting to over R60 million between 2013 and 2018.

The association's president, Thembi Nkadimeng, on Wednesday said the country was experiencing an increase in violence targeted at councillors and municipal officials.

To this end, the association has spent just under R500,000 on a mobile app to detect threats in communities.

Salga CEO Xolile George said a new mobile app would assist the association fast-track response in areas where there were threats against councillors.

He said the app would assist mostly in KwaZulu-Natal, where a high number of violent political incidents have been recorded.

“In the main, this will help us to be able to track in real-time the threats, track in real-time the potential harm and damage to property including the killing of councillors and as well as damage to property and municipal officials."

The app will be launched by the end of March.

Officials say the app, for now, would only be available for municipal officials.

Timeline

