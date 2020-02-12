SA manufacturing sector sees its 7th month of growth declines
Production in the sector plummeted by almost 6% year-on-year in December.
CAPE TOWN - The South African manufacturing sector has seen its seventh consecutive month of annual growth declines.
This is the biggest drop in the sector in recent months.
FNB senior economist Geoff Notling said: “All manufacturing divisions recorded negative growth in December. The largest detractors, which were motor vehicles parts and accessories, declined by 24.9% year-on-year while petroleum and chemical products declined by 5.9% year-on-year.”
He said load shedding contributed towards the contraction: “What we found with our models is that electricity output declined and so did manufacturing. The occurrence of stage 2 load shedding certainly detracted manufacturing output.”
