Rand falls after dismal data, stocks rise
At 1530 GMT, the rand was 0.3% weaker at 14.8700 per dollar, retreating after sailing to a session best of 14.7320.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand fell against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the session, following a string of dismal economic data.
At 1530 GMT, the rand was 0.3% weaker at 14.8700 per dollar, retreating after sailing to a session best of 14.7320.
Data on Wednesday showed retail sales in December fell 0.4% year-on-year, lagging market expectations for an increase of 1.5%.
The disappointing retail figures came after data on Tuesday showing unemployment remained at an 11-year peak in the fourth quarter and manufacturing output for December shrank 5.9% year-on-year.
Mining output data will be released on Thursday before President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a speech opening parliament. He is expected to give details on government plans for ailing power utility Eskom.
“With government debt projections high and climbing in South Africa as a % of GDP, particular market focus will centre on Eskom,” Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec wrote in a note.
“Cosatu’s (labour union) recent proposition to use civil servants pension funds to purchase a major stake in Eskom’s debt, could alleviate some of the pressures on the sovereign debt trajectory, and so South Africa’s credit ratings profile.”
On the stock market, the Top-40 index rose 1.56% to 52,000. The broader all-share was up 1.34% to 57,744.
Shares in telecoms giant MTN Group jumped 6% to R88.10 after the company posted a 2019 profit jump of up to 50%.
Bullion miner Harmony Gold closed up 3.66% to R43.33 after AngloGold Ashanti said it would sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony.
AngloGold shares recouped some losses earlier in the day to close down 0.75% at R283.87 after headline earnings per share), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the year to December of 86 cents to 96 cents, up from 53 cents in 2018, missing market expectations.
“The minute you see a share come in a little lighter than what the market is pricing in, it gets hammered,” Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods said.
In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government issue was up 1.5 basis points to 8.88%.
More in Business
-
SA manufacturing sector sees its 7th month of growth declines
-
Treasury’s chief director says SAA lost billions during Myeni’s tenure
-
Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone
-
Ramaphosa to meet with youth ahead of Sona
-
Solidarity welcomes Harmony Gold’s acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti’s assets
-
Competition Commission approves $1.7 bn Pioneer-Pepsico merger
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.