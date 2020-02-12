Ramaphosa to meet with youth ahead of Sona
The event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is being hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday try to inspire the youth as he prepares to deliver his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
Ramaphosa will address a crowd of young people at 3 pm.
Young people from across Cape Town will hear from Ramaphosa, on the eve of a make or break State of the Nation Address. The crowd has been invited by the NYDA and includes young entrepreneurs, young people with disabilities and students.
Ramaphosa has a busy programme ahead of his big speech in Parliament on Thursday evening. On Tuesday, he addressed crowds at the parade to mark the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison.
There, he also highlighted the importance of education.
His third Sona comes against a backdrop of rising unemployment rate and an economy in turmoil.
Ramaphosa’s participation at the youth dialogue gives young people a platform to engage with government on efforts to grow South Africa, with specific focus to youth employment.
