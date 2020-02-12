Ramaphosa promises more jobs for young people at pre-Sona event
He was speaking at a National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) event in Cape Town ahead of his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said youth employment remained a top priority and government was working on interventions to create more job opportunities.
He was speaking at a National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) event in Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.
The audience was made up of about 150 people including young entrepreneurs, students and young people with disabilities.
Ramaphosa said youth unemployment was a serious and important political and economic crisis.
He said government was engaging and formulating public policies in an attempt to create jobs for young people.
“I am commencing with the implementation of the presidential youth employment intervention, which will set out five priority actions over the next five years. This intervention is being dealt with by a specialised project management office in the Presidency.”
He said the unemployment rate was unacceptable and agreed more jobs should be created.
“The results of the latest labour survey show that 38,000 new jobs were created in the fourth quarter of 2019. It might sound good, but it’s not good for us.”
More in Local
-
'Hunger for power, money' leading to deaths in taxi industry
-
Salga launches app to help municipalities deal with violent protests
-
Another Gauteng pupil dies while girl (15) raped at special needs school
-
Guard hospitalised after being stabbed at Addo Elephant Park
-
DA claims Western Cape residents reject NHI
-
Rand falls after dismal data, stocks rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.