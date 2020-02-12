Ramaphosa promises more jobs for young people at pre-Sona event

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said youth employment remained a top priority and government was working on interventions to create more job opportunities.

He was speaking at a National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) event in Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

The audience was made up of about 150 people including young entrepreneurs, students and young people with disabilities.

Ramaphosa said youth unemployment was a serious and important political and economic crisis.

He said government was engaging and formulating public policies in an attempt to create jobs for young people.

“I am commencing with the implementation of the presidential youth employment intervention, which will set out five priority actions over the next five years. This intervention is being dealt with by a specialised project management office in the Presidency.”

He said the unemployment rate was unacceptable and agreed more jobs should be created.

“The results of the latest labour survey show that 38,000 new jobs were created in the fourth quarter of 2019. It might sound good, but it’s not good for us.”