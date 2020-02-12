Pupil accused of kidnapping Kwahlelwa Tiwane gets bail
Karabo Tau, aged 18, was arrested shortly after two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane was abducted in Parow on 16 January.
CAPE TOWN - A matric learner accused of kidnapping a baby has been granted bail.
She’s accused of posing as a social worker to gain the mother’s trust before fleeing with the twin boy.
Tau has been granted bail of R2,000. The accused’s mother burst into tears when the judgment in the bail hearing was handed down.
The court found the State failed to prove it was not in the interest of justice to grant the 18-year-old bail.
Tau has testified she had nothing to do with Tiwane’s disappearance because she was at school on the afternoon that he was snatched.
She claims police coerced her into making a statement, saying that she had taken the child and given him to someone else so that she could be released from custody.
CCTV footage and a teacher at Claremont High School have corroborated her alibi.
Earlier on Wednesday, the State withdrew charges against a 22-year-old man who is known to Tau.
#KhayelitshaBaby Karabo Tau has been granted R2000 bail. The state failed to prove it is not in the interest of justice to grant bail. LI pic.twitter.com/RO0P6k7DaK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2020
#KhayelitshaBaby Residents here say they’re worried.....not knowing if Kwahlelo is dead or alive.....they want him returned safely. LI pic.twitter.com/miG0gyMaC8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2020
