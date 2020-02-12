Public hearings into taxi violence to continue

The commission, chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, was set up in September last year to investigate the ongoing murders in the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence is expected to resume in Parktown on Wednesday morning with a man whose acted as a mediator during many fights expected to take the stand.

The commission, chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, was set up in September last year to investigate the ongoing murders in the taxi industry.

The commission’s spokesperson Koena Moabelo said they would be interviewing Peter Dhlamini who was in charge of conflict resolution between taxi associations.

“They are responsible to make sure that there is a smooth running of operations in the taxi industry as mediators,” he said.