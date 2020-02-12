Protesting UKZN students seeking shutdown of all tertiary education facilities
They're trying to force the hand of the UKZN management to scrap historical debt.
DURBAN - Protesting students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal want a complete shutdown of all the country's tertiary education institutions.
They're trying to force the hand of management to scrap historical debt.
Student Kuhlekonke Ntuli said that they won't back down: "If the university has an issue with the government, they must communicate with government and not use us as a bargaining tool. The only thing that we are demanding is clearance, we are not here to beg, but are demanding clearance. It is our right to education and we refuse to be excluded. The management of the institution has proven to us that they do not care."
Mphathi Majola, UKZN Howard College SRC Chairperson, says they will “intensify the struggle” after the university refused to give in to their main demands. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/mUGcHKCfyF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2020
Lecture halls at the university have been empty since last week after violent demonstrations broke out.
The University of the Western Cape also encountered similar protests last week, which led to the its academic programme being suspended.
Former @UKZN Howard College SRC President Kuhlekonke Ntuli sums up the students’ demands. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/kEWNdiaokL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2020
