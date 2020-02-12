Parliament dismisses EFF claims of undercover police being brought in for Sona

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) threatened to disrupt the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has dismissed claims it will be calling in undercover police officers to the National Assembly to deal with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs).

The party has threatened to disrupt the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

It wants the president to sack Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The red berets have claimed that officers will be disguised as parliamentary security guards.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "Any member of Parliament or any party with evidence of any alleged plot to unlawfully use police in the chamber during Sona are advised to submit it to the presiding officers."