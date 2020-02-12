Numsa threatens another strike if plans to cut SAA jobs not halted
The union approached the Labour Court on Tuesday seeking to interdict the airline’s business rescue practitioners from implementing job cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it could go on another strike at South African Airways (SAA) if retrenchments were not stopped.
The union approached the Labour Court on Tuesday seeking to interdict the airline’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) from implementing job cuts.
Numsa said its members were paying the price for SAA’s decision to cancel domestic and international flights indefinitely. The union said its workers were already notified of the looming job losses.
When SAA announced in November last year that it planned on implementing a restructuring plan that could lead to job losses, unions downed tools in protest while demanding wage increases.
This led to the cancellation of some domestic and international flights. The strike left the struggling airline even more crippled and cost the company millions of rand.
Numsa’s general-secretary Irvin Jim said SAA could see another strike if it continued with the planned job cuts.
“Our backs are against the wall. We are talking to anybody who understands the predicament of the terrible situation which workers would be faced with if this airline retrenches workers,” he said.
While another strike would be detrimental to the sustainability of the airline, it was unclear what it would mean for the business rescue process currently underway.
More in Business
-
Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable
-
Numsa: SAA managers still running show despite being under business rescue
-
SA's high unemployment rate a result of uncertain economy - economist
-
Despite improvement, high probability of stage 1 blackouts, warns Eskom
-
Rand climbs, stocks recover in global return to risk
-
Numsa claims 'secret plan' was under way to sell SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.