NPA mum on who will appear in court over stolen Pierneef painting

Ace Magushule's driver allegedly stole the painting with millions at the former premier’s office in 2018.

FILE: Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to be drawn into speculation that it was Ace Magushule's driver who will appear in court over a stolen Pierneef painting.

He allegedly stole the painting with millions at the former premier’s office in 2018.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke confirmed that a suspect would appear in court in March on charges of theft.

The painting is approximately worth R8 million.

It was part of the furniture at Magashule's office while he was Premier of the Free State. The painting belongs to the provincial government.

The NPA has confirmed a court appearance but said they would not be commenting on the matter any further.

The Hawks handed the matter to the NPA last year.

Magashule has denied any involvement in the disappearance of the valuable art piece.

