No confirmed case of coronavirus in SA - NICD
Scores of people have been tested in South Africa since the outbreak in China but all cases have come back negative.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has assured South Africans it was on high alert to deal with any case of the coronavirus.
Over 1,000 people have died in China, with tens of thousands more affected globally.
The World Health Organisation said that the first vaccine for the coronavirus could be available in 18 months.
The institute's Cheryl Cohen said that in the meantime, their detection measures were sufficient.
"We can confirm that as of 11 February 2020, 61 individuals have been tested for the virus and all tests have come back negative. Therefore there is no confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in South Africa."
