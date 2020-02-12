View all in Latest
No confirmed case of coronavirus in SA - NICD

Scores of people have been tested in South Africa since the outbreak in China but all cases have come back negative.

This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has assured South Africans it was on high alert to deal with any case of the coronavirus.

Scores of people have been tested in South Africa since the outbreak in China but all cases have come back negative.

How to track the coronavirus outbreak

Over 1,000 people have died in China, with tens of thousands more affected globally.

The World Health Organisation said that the first vaccine for the coronavirus could be available in 18 months.

The institute's Cheryl Cohen said that in the meantime, their detection measures were sufficient.

"We can confirm that as of 11 February 2020, 61 individuals have been tested for the virus and all tests have come back negative. Therefore there is no confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in South Africa."

WATCH: SA Chinese community faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak

