Melvin Naik’s DA career is all but over

Naik reportedly got more than R600,000 in kickbacks from a waste tender.

CAPE TOWN - George Mayor Melvin Naik’s political career in the Democratic Alliance (DA) is all but over.

The party wants him to resign by Thursday morning.

If he does not resign, the DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said the process all comes to end on Thursday.

He said Naik was the only person they could act against as everyone else implicated in the forensic report that found several corrupt activities were officials of the municipality.

“If he doesn’t reply, his membership will end. Then he is no longer a councillor and no longer the George mayor.”

